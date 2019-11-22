Suhana Khan enjoys ice skating with friends in New York. Video goes viral

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Suhana Khan enjoys ice skating with friends in New York

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is currently in New York where she has gone to study acting and films. Even though the star kid has not stepped into Bollywood, she enjoys a huge fan base on social media. She also has a number of fan pages that keep giving scoops about what Suhana is up to. A video of Suhana Khan has gone viral recently in which she is seen having fun with her friends. The video shows Suhana enjoying ice-skating with her friends in New York. Watch it here-

Suhana Khan already enjoys the popularity of a Bollywood star. Every time she shares a photo or video online, it gets viral within hours. It won’t be long enough when the diva will feature in her first film. Suhana has always been inclined towards acting in Bollywood just like her father Shah Rukh Khan, Infact, her BFF Ananya Panday even revealed in an interview that Suhana used to win all the trophies in co-curricular activities especially theater.

While Ananya has taken her leap in Bollywood with Student Of The Year 2, Suhana’s father SRK wanted her to train in the art before she take it up as her profession. In an interview, SRK revealed that he wants his children to get a complete education before they chose their career path. While Suhana wants to be an actor, SRK’s son Aryan wants to be a filmmaker.

Recently, Suhana also featured in a short film called The Grey Part of Blue. Sharing the film on YouTube, the director wrote, “Incredibly happy to finally release The Grey Part of Blue. I am blessed to have worked along side the most amazing and talented set of people, throughout what has been the most incredible journey. What a year, and what an experience. I want to say thank you to all of you for the continued support, and now for watching and sharing your feelings on the short film. All of it, thank you, it means the world.”

Also read:

Seen Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya’s throwback picture yet?

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s throwback video from Goa features little Suhana and Ananya Panday​

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page