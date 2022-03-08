Suhana Khan gives pristine view of Shah Rukh Khan's seaside bungalow, shares inside photo of Mannat

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUHANA KHAN Suhana Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan treated fans to a glimpse of their home life. Giving fans a sneak peek into their pristine Bungalow, a photo shared by the star kid featured her little brother AbRam Khan. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Suhana posted a new picture from inside Mannat in which the 8-year-old could be seen sitting on a carpet in front of the bed while engrossed in his tablet. He had his back towards the camera.

Accompanying him was their furry friend, a pet dog who is seen relaxing on a lounger nearby. The photo shows the bedroom which has a serene view of the sea from the balcony. Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUHANA KHAN Suhana Khan shares AbRam's photo from Mannat

Suhana, who is 21-year-old, had recently made headlines after she attended a cricket event with her brother Aryan Khan. The brother-sister duo was seen representing their father at the event. She also recently completed her studies in New York. Reportedly, Suhana is now focussing on acting and might make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies'.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, the actor will be joining Deepika Padukone and John Abraham for their upcoming film 'Pathaan'. It has been locked for a January 25, 2023 release. The film will be released in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

A tweet from the official handle of Yash Raj Films read: "Make. Some. Noise! PATHAAN is here. Watch the date announcement video NOW! In cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you."

The spy thriller film is directed by Siddharth Anand. 'Pathaan' marks SRK's first film after 'Zero' which was released in 2018.

-- with ANI inputs