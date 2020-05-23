Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUHANAKHAN2 Suhana Khan gets cute birthday card from little brother AbRam

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who turned 20 a day ago, has shared a glimpse of her birthday look. On Saturday, Suhana posted a couple of photos that show her posing in a bodycon dress. She also shared a picture of roses and a birthday card made by her little brother AbRam. "You are the best sister in the world," AbRam wrote in the card. Suhana shared the photos and captioned it saying, "I'm gonna be 30 in ten years." Reacting to the post, actress Katrina Kaif commented a red heart emoji on it. Suhana's BFF Ananya Panday responded, saying "nice pic Sue".

On Friday, Suhana's best friend Ananya Panday went down the memory lane as the star kid turned 20. She shared an adorable photo from their old days and wrote, "The two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and SUHANA!!!happy 20th bday Sue but u will be my little baby forever." In the picture, Suhana Khan can be seen in a vest and a skirt, while Ananya Panday is in a green shirt.

While Ananya has already made her acting debut in Bollywood with 2019 film Student Of The year 2, Suhan is yet to enter the industry. Talking about her friends, Ananya in an earlier interview said, “Suhana, Shanaya and I have grown up together and are practically of the same age. So whenever trolling or bullying happens, we three have each others back. We can count on each other during our lows. I am lucky because they are always with me no matter what.”

Suhana is studying filmmaking in New York. Currently, she is in Mumbai and spending time with her family during the lockdown.

