Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/GAURIKHAN On Suhana Khan's birthday, wishes pour in from mommy Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, Sanjay Kapoor & other celebs

Suhana Khan who happens to be the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating her birthday today. Suhana is one of the most popular celebrity kids on social media and has a huge fan following. She makes sure to make heads turn every time she steps out in the public eye or make any new social media posts. On her big day, her family and friends left no stone unturned in making the young lady feel special. A number of wishes poured in from not just her followers but also mommy Gauri Khan, close friend Ananya Panday, Sanjay Kapoor and other celebrities from the Bollywood industry. Well, for those unversed, this birthday is even more special for her since she is all set to make her Bollywood debut through 'Archies' next year.

Coming back to the birthday wishes, the first one came from Gauri Khan who made a post as the clock struck 12. Alongside a picture of Suhana in a printed coat with pink pants and pink heels, she wrote, "Birthday girl."

As soon as she shared the post, it got a number of likes and comments from celebs like-- Manish Malhotra, Neha Dhupia, Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan, and Sanjay Kapoor.

Apart from Gauri, Suhana's friend Ananya Panday showered love on her through pictures. The first one was a glimpse from their childhood while along with the other one she wrote, "Happy Birthday to my bestest girl with the best heart. I love you so so much Sue Pixie."

Image Source : INSTA Ananya Panday wishes Suhana Khan on her birthday

Image Source : INSTA Ananya Panday wishes Suhana Khan on her birthday

Shanaya Kapoor alongside her post wrote, "sisters by heart."

Meanwhile, see other wishes here:

Image Source : INSTA Birthday wishes pour in for Suhana Khan

Image Source : INSTA Birthday wishes pour in for Suhana Khan

Image Source : INSTA Birthday wishes pour in for Suhana Khan

Image Source : INSTA Birthday wishes pour in for Suhana Khan

Suhana is ready for her big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda as Archie and Boney Kapoor's youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor as Betty. Suhana will be seen playing Veronica.

Peviously, the proud mommy shared the teaser and wrote, "Congratulations... all the best to all the amazing kids and team of #TheArchies . And who better than @zoieakhtar to guide them through this journey!! You did it @suhanakhan2!!!!!!!"

The Archies will release on Netflix next year and happens to be the Hindi adaptation of the popular comic with the same name.