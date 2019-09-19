Thursday, September 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Seen Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya’s throwback picture yet?

Seen Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya’s throwback picture yet?

A picture of little Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor has gone viral on the internet.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 19, 2019 20:58 IST
Representative News Image

Seen Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya’s throwback picture yet?

Popularly known as Bollywood BFFs Suhana Khan, Ananya Pandey, and Shanaya Kapoor have been receiving appreciation for their present as well as childhood pictures. Throwback photos of the three go viral on social media every second day and yet again the three have been spotted in a childhood throwback picture shared by Maheep Kapoor which also has the mother gang Gauri Khan, Bhavna Pandey and Maheep herself.

In the picture, everyone can be seen posing for the shutterbugs on the red carpet of an event. Soon Ananya commented, "It really does. Too adorable," while Bhavna said, “It really does look toooooo adorable.” The picture was shared on Instagram with a caption that read, “Time flies.” Have a look:

View this post on Instagram

#TimeFlies 💙

A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) on

The girls are always on the top of the searches of the fans and their pictures are always welcomed by everyone. Have a look at some more of them:

View this post on Instagram

can't do with or without 👅 #sorreh

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday Sue, we love you ❤️

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

 

 

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryArpita Khan, Aayush Sharma are expecting their second child Next Story  