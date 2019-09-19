Seen Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya’s throwback picture yet?

Popularly known as Bollywood BFFs Suhana Khan, Ananya Pandey, and Shanaya Kapoor have been receiving appreciation for their present as well as childhood pictures. Throwback photos of the three go viral on social media every second day and yet again the three have been spotted in a childhood throwback picture shared by Maheep Kapoor which also has the mother gang Gauri Khan, Bhavna Pandey and Maheep herself.

In the picture, everyone can be seen posing for the shutterbugs on the red carpet of an event. Soon Ananya commented, "It really does. Too adorable," while Bhavna said, “It really does look toooooo adorable.” The picture was shared on Instagram with a caption that read, “Time flies.” Have a look:

The girls are always on the top of the searches of the fans and their pictures are always welcomed by everyone. Have a look at some more of them:

