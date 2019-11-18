Suhana Khan shines in her first short film The Grey Part of Blue. Watch video

Suahana Khan looks promising in her debut short film The Grey Part of Blue

Suhana Khan's acting debut is one of the most anticipated star kid entry into films. While there is still time before Shah Rukh Khan's daughter makes her way to Bollywood, her short film debut has just arrived. Titled 'The Grey Part of Blue', the short film features Suhana and Robin Gonella and they essay the characters of a couple. The trailer of the film was released in September this year and looked promising. Fans of Suhana have been waiting for the release of the film.

The 10-minute-long short film shows the young couple taking a 2-day trip to the girl's home. It is during this trip the couple face realities of their relationship. Film's director Theodore Gimeno released the short film on his YouTube channel and is freely available to watch.

Suahan's performance in the film looks very promising and you never feel like that it is her first appearance on the camera. She looks convincing in her character and delivers dialogues with perfection. With her performance in ‘The Grey Part Of Blue’, Suhana has surely increased our expectations from her Bollywood debut.

Suhana who recently graduated from Ardingly College in London is currently learning about films at the New York Film Academy. Sahana's picture of her act at her college had recently gone viral.

While this is Suhana's first performance in front of the camera, she had earlier played the character of Juliet in a theatrical adaptation of William Shakespeare's Romeo And Juliet.