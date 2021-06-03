Sudhanshu Pandey calls Anupamaa costar Apurva Agnihotri 'angel,' shares selfie from the sets

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUDANSHU_PANDEY Sudhanshu Pandey calls Anupamaa costar Apurva Agnihotri 'ange'

Star Plus show Anupamaa has been ruling the hearts of the people with its intriguing storyline. Starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey, the show is about a woman who decided to leave her husband and start a new life after she finds out about his extramarital affair. Sudhanshu Pandey has been grabbing many eyeballs for his role as Vanraj. Recently, he shared a picture with the new entry in the show, actor Apurva Agnihotri and praised him. He also called him an angel.

SOME PEOPLE ARE LIKE ANGELS WHO JUST BRIGHTEN UP UR DAY BY JUST BEING AROUND .. @apurvaagnihotri02 MY BROTHER U ARE ONE SUCH ANGEL ..MAY MAHAKAAL ALWAYS KEEP U N UR FAMILY BLESSED"

Reacting to the picture, Apurva wrote, "You ought to consider yourself super blessed and lucky when your co star becomes your brother/ guide / friend cheers to all the wonderful times we’ve spent together and for all the wonderful memories we shall create together in future Bhaiiii love you love you love you....jai Mahakal."

Apurva also shared the same selfie with the caption, "Brothers in tow ,in this big ,beautiful, mystic world. Love youuuuu.. Jai Mahakal ...Har Har Mahadev... Thank youuuu for all the beautiful memories and blessings."

On the other hand, the shoot of the show Anupamaa hit rock botton after its leading lady Rupali Ganguly tested Covid positive. Taking to Instagram, she revealed that her family has also been tested and her Anupamaa family are also getting tested. The actress is asymptomatic and has now quarantined herself away from others.

Rupali Ganguli wrote, "MA Corona Devi.. Tu hai ki nahiiiii (mild to asymptomatic) Ye kya hua kaise hua kab hua... Jab hua tab hua .... chhodo ye na poocho... This is the kind of positive I didn’t want to be. Take care and stay safe everyone and keep showering ur love on my family and Anupamaa family... Sorry for letting u and Rudransh down @ashwinkverma and the entire unit down @rajan.shahi.543 despite u taking all the precautions- pata nahi kahan se kaise ho gaya."

"Have quarantined myself away from my family and other humans.. Family has been tested and awaiting results.... please keep them in ur prayers... Unit is getting tested too as I write this .... please send out a lot of love , healing and prayers for my family and for my Anupamaa family"