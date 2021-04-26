Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUCHITRAPILLAIN Suchitra Pillai on playing a godwoman 'Hello Mini 3'

Actress Suchitra Pillai plays a godwoman for the first time in the new season of the web series "Hello Mini 3". She says her track in the narrative sheds light on how blind faith in spiritual gurus can be misleading.

"I am playing a Godwoman, her name is KD Maa or Kamyani Devi, she is a spiritual guru with a magnetic personality and she has thousands of followers who have blind faith in her. We are not exactly showing the charecter based on any real-life personality, but there are many spiritual gurus in our country and the story shows what happens when you have blind faith in them. It could be misleading," Suchitra told IANS.

The actress mentioned she watched the first season of the show. "I never imagined I could be playing such a pivotal role in the third season when I watched the show as an audience earlier. Actually one of the things I found fascinating is the cinematography and its visual treatment. In fact, the makers have created a very interesting look for my charecter KD Maa. She always appears with the colour red. You see, the colour red has different interpretation. It is either love, or lust or even danger. So, which one is coming from her is totally situational, and how the narrative unfolds. She is mysterious, hypnotic and that surely makes the show gripping," said Suchitra.

"Hello Mini 3" is currently streaming on MX Player and also features Anuja Joshi, Mrinal Dutt, Anshul Pandey, Vibhav Roy, Nirisha Basnett and Vikrant Koul in important characters.