'Student of The Year 2' actor Aditya Seal planning to marry Anushka Ranjan in November?

Over the years, Aditya has managed to carve a niche for himself in the entertainment industry with films like Student of The Year 2, Indoo Ki Jawani, Purani Jeans, Tum Bin 2 and Namaste England among others. The actor recently received an award for Most Promising Actor from Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Dehradun International Film Festival. Adiya, who has been in a relationship with Anushka Ranjan, is ready to take it to the next stage with the institution of marriage. According to Pinkvilla, Aditya and Anushka are planning to tie the knot on November 21.

Preparations for the same have alreadly begun and the wedding is the talk of all the household conversations. The couple has reportedly finalised their wedding outfits and are working on the prep for their big day. Both the families are very excited for this for the event. Owing to the pandemic restrictions, Aditya and Anushka’s wedding will take place with all the safety protocols in place.

Aditya and Anushka often share pictures of each other from the vacations and are also seen complimenting each other on social media.

Aditya made his debut in 2002 with Ek Chhoti si Love Story, in which he starred opposite Manisha Koirala. The actor is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Rocket Gang. Helmed by Bosco Leslie Martis, the film will also star Nikita Dutta opposite Aditya Seal in the lead role. He recently shared a video from his rehearsal with his trainer for a song, Bang Bang from Rocket Gang.

