Stray Kids 5-STAR Dome Tour clashes with South Korea’s biggest holiday Chuseok; netizens criticize the agency

Stays…buckle up, Stray Kids has announced exciting news for fans!!

Stray Kids made a sudden announcement, revealing dates for the group’s 5-STAR Dome Tour. While the announcement was a celebratory moment for STAYS, fans were upset upon learning the dates for the Seoul dome performance.

The group announced the 5-STAR Dome Tour 2023, which will take place across four domes. The tour will kick off at the PayPay Dome in Fukuoka and continue at the Vantelin Dome in Nagoya, Kyocera Dome in Osaka, KSPO Dome in Seoul, and the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo. The S-Class singers are scheduled to perform at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on September 30 and October 1, 2023. The dates coincide with the three-day Chuseok festival will take place from September 28-30 this year. Chuseok is South Korea’s biggest festival, during which people celebrate the mid-autumn harvest season by meeting and celebrating with families.

Fans were naturally upset about the same and expressed their anger and criticism towards Stray Kids agency JYP Entertainment and Division 1, the subdivision that is responsible for Stray Kids management.

This implies that not only Stray Kids members but the staff and crew responsible for the concert during the KSPO Dome Tour will be working during the country’s biggest and most important festival. Fans who buy the concert tickets will also be spending the last day of the Chuseok festival at the concert and not with their families.

Both Korean and International fans commented on how upsetting the dates were for the KSPO Dome Tour. Many shared their concerns about the singers’ hectic schedules as well, such as their participation in the KCON LA festival that will be held from August 18 to 20 this year.

In addition to the tour, Stray Kids revealed a teaser for Version 2 of their official light stick, which will be unveiled on June 16 at 1:00 PM (KST).

