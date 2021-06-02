Image Source : INSTA/MALLIKASHERAWAT Step inside Mallika Sherawat's Los Angeles beautiful villa. See viral pics, videos

Actress Mallika Sherawat left her fans impressed with her appearance in various films like Murder, Hiss, Welcome, etc. Well, she has come to the limelight now and this time it is because of her stunning Los Angeles villa. The actress has been staying in the US for quite a long time now and is living her best life, the glimpse of which she keeps on sharing on social media. Yet again, she did the same when she treated fans with some stunning pictures and videos of her sprawling house in LA. On Tuesday, Mallika shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she was seen chilling with her pet. The video begins with Mallika stepping out of her house, twirling and spending time by the pool.

Mallika, in the video, is seen coming out from the multi-coloured kaftan with a flower tucked behind her ear. She talks to her dog, climbs down steps, walks in the lush green garden and dips her feet in the pool as her video is being shot. She did not caption her post but added various hashtags like #happiness #positivemindset #decisions #joyinthejourney #confidence #positivemind with her post.

Have a look at her video here:

Mallika has been living in this home for the last 2.5 months. In an interview with Variety, she talked about moving to LA and said, "I made a conscious decision to divide my time between Los Angeles, America and India. So, now when I experience that social freedom in America and when I go back to India which is so regressive for women... It's really depressing to see that, as an independent woman."

The Murder actress recently shared a photo of herself sitting outside her house on Tuesday. She was seen wearing a printed outfit and wrote, "contemplating," in the caption.

Image Source : INSTA/MALLIKA Mallika Sherawat

This is not the first time she has done the same as she keeps on sharing beautiful pictures and videos depicting how she is spending her life at the beautiful place.

For those unversed, Mallika made her foray into the Bollywood industry in the year 2003 and has even been a part of international projects like The Myth with Jackie Chan and William Dear's 2011 film Politics Of Love. Every year, her appearance on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival gains attention.

On the work front, she was recently seen in the web series titled Booo Sabki Phategi.