SS Rajamouli condoles RRR actor Ray Stevenson's demise, says 'It was infectious...'

Director SS Rajamouli on Tuesday remembered late actor Ray Stevenson, who played the villainous British governor in "RRR", as someone who brought "infectious" energy to the film's sets. Stevenson died in Italy on Sunday, four days before his 59th birthday, his publicist confirmed with the entertainment website Variety. No cause of death was available.

In a Twitter post, Rajamouli said he was shocked to know about the Irish actor's death. "Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace," the filmmaker captioned a throwback picture with Stevenson from "RRR" sets.

The official Twitter page of "RRR" shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the late actor filming a crucial action scene in the movie. "He was 56 years old when we were shooting this difficult scene but he did not hesitate while performing this stunt. We will forever cherish having you on the sets of #RRR, Ray Stevenson. Gone too soon," the tweet read.

In his career spanning 25 years, Stevenson also played Volstagg, an Asgardian warrior in the "Thor" films and a member of the 13th Legion in the BBC/HBO drama series "Rome".

Filmmaker James Gunn said while he didn't work extensively with Stevenson, he has fond memories of collaborating with the actor while shooting post-credits scenes of "Thor: The Dark World" (2013). "Damn. So sorry to hear about the passing, far too young, of Ray Stevenson. I only knew him a little from shooting post-credits of Thor 2 & a couple interactions at events, but we had some good laughs & he was a joy to work with. His friends & family are in my heart today," Gunn said in a tweet.

The official Twitter page of Marvel Studios, home to "Thor" film franchise, said the actor will be missed. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ray Stevenson, who brought humor and wit to the character of Volstagg. He was a wonderful actor who will be deeply missed, and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones," the studio said.

Stevenson also did voice work in "Star Wars Rebels" and "The Clone Wars" as Gar Saxon. He has a role in the upcoming "Star Wars" live-action series "Ahsoka", in which he plays a villain, Baylan Skoll. The eight-episode season is expected on Disney+ in August. Stevenson has three sons with Italian anthropologist Elisabetta Caraccia, who he met while working on "Rome".

