SS Rajamouli complains of poor facilities at Delhi airport: 'Not a pretty sight'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SS RAJAMOULI SS Rajamouli

Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli had an unpleasant time at the Delhi airport, and the filmmaker was quick to bring it to the attention of the concerned authorities. The filmmaker landed in the Capital on Friday and wasn't pleased to see the lack of facilities. Rajamouli, who is currently shooting for his multi-lingual film "RRR", tweeted a complaint about the state of affairs at Delhi airport. In his tweet, he mentioned there were no tables provided for passengers to fill COVID information upon their arrival, adding that he spotted stray dogs in the hanger.

His tweet read: "Dear @DelhiAirport, arrived at 1am by lufthanasa flight. Forms were given to fill for the RT PCR test. All the passengers are sitting on the floors or propping against the walls to fill the forms. Not a pretty sight. Providing tables is a simple service."

"And surprised to find so many stray dogs in the hangar outside the exit gate. Again not a great first impression of India for the foreigners. Please look into it. Thank you," he added.

The official Twitter handle of Delhi International airport was quick to respond to Rajamouli. "Dear Mr. Rajamouli, thank you for your valuable feedback and this provides us the opportunity for improvement. We have desks at the designated areas for RT-PCR-related purposes; however, increased number of desks and visibility at other locations will improve experience on arrival and our team is looking into this on an urgent basis," the response to Rajalamouli's tweet read.

On the work front, Rajamouli is bust shooting for his much anticipated project RRR, which stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Shooting for the film resumed recently and as per the latest update, only two songs are left to be shot.