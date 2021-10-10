SS Rajamouli Birthday: Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR, and others extend warm wishes to filmmaker

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AJAY DEVGN, JR NTR SS Rajamouli Birthday: Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and others extend warm wishes to filmmaker

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who is best known for helming 'Baahubali' franchise, is celebrating his 48th birthday today (October 10). To mark his day special several members from the Indian film industry including Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR, Ram Charan among others took to social media to extend their heartfelt greetings to him.

“Very many happy returns of the day Rajamouli Garu. It’s a memorable experience working & learning from you,” actor Ajay Devgn tweeted.

Ajay has worked with Rajamouli in the upcoming film ‘RRR’, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan. Ram Charan has also wished Rajamouli on his birthday.

“I look up to in many ways & admire the strength he portrays through his simplicity. Happy Birthday Rajamouli Garu. @ssrajamouli,” he wrote on Twitter.

Jr NTR shared a picture of him sharing smiles with Rajamouli and tweeted, “Happy Birthday dear Jakkana @ssrajamouli. Love you.” Mahesh Babu is all praises for Rajamouli on his birthday.

“Wishing you a very happy birthday @ssrajamouli sir. May your genius continue to inspire and redefine Indian cinema,” he tweeted.

Sharing the picture with SS Rajamouli, Alia's said, "Happy Birthday to the master storyteller! So grateful and honoured to have been directed by you! Wishing you all the love and happiness in the world."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT SS Rajamouli Birthday: Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and others extend warm wishes to filmmaker

Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday @ssrajamouli sir. May your genius continue to inspire and redefine Indian cinema!"

Also Read: SS Rajamouli books January 7 for ‘RRR’ theatrical release

Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ is based on the lives of two celebrated freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The period action drama film is scheduled to release in January next year. The film marks Alia Bhatt's debut in the Telugu film industry and it will release in nearly 10 languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and English.

Also read: Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR to release in theatres, confirm makers amid OTT release rumours

-with ANI inputs