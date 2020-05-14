SRk's wife Gauri Khan turns photographer for daughter Suhana Khan amid lockdown, shares stunning pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@GAURIKHAN SRK's daughter Suhana Khan looks stunning in pictures taken by mother Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khna did a photoshoot at her home amid the lockdown and, the photographer was none other than her mother Gauri Khan. The star kid looks absolutely stunning in these latest pictures as she poses in a tube top and jeans. The pictures have surely caught the attention of several people. Designer Mansih Malhotra wrote, "Gorgeous" wihile Maheep Kapoor commented, "Stunning".

Taking to Gauri Khan shared the pictures of darling daughter Suhana Khan and wrote, "No hair !!!!! No make up !!!! Just my photography!!!!".

Suhana Khan also shared some pictures from the photoshoot on Instagram and wrote, "my mum took these @gaurikhan".

Earlier, Gauri Khan posted a slovely picture of Suhana Khan and wrote: "Learning make-up tips."

Gauri Khan met Shah Rukh Khan, way back in 1984 and the two got married in 1991. Their first son Aryan was born in 1997 and their daughter Suhana was born in 2000. In 2013, the two were blessed with their third child, AbRam, through surrogacy.

Gauri Khan has decorated homes for several Bollywood A-listers such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar among others. She has designed restaurants like Arth and Sanchos and she also runs a store named GauriKhan Designs in Mumbai. Other than that, Gauri Khan is also a film producer.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage