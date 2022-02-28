Monday, February 28, 2022
     
SRK's daughter Suhana gives desi girl vibes in Manish Malhotra's chikankari lehenga; look how Gauri reacted

Manish Malhotra shared images of Suhana Khan in which she looked elegant in a white chikankari lehenga paired with a backless choli. She looked flawless in dewy makeup, a small bindi and a puff ponytail. 

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 28, 2022 18:50 IST
SRK's daughter Suhana gives desi girl vibes in Manish Malhotra's chikankari lehenga; look how Gauri
Image Source : INSTA/MANISHMALHOTRA

SRK's daughter Suhana gives desi girl vibes in Manish Malhotra's chikankari lehenga; look how Gauri reacted

Highlights

  • Manish shared images of Suhana in which she looked elegant in a white chikankari lehenga
  • Soon, fans and members of the film industry showered love in the comments section
  • SRK's daughter might make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has been driving all her fans and followers crazy with her recent pictures, which were shared by designer Manish Malhotra on Monday morning. Taking to his Instagram handle, Manish shared images of Suhana in which she looked elegant in a white chikankari lehenga paired with a backless choli. She looked flawless in dewy makeup, a small bindi and a puff ponytail. Soon after sharing the pictures, fans and members of the film industry showered love on Suhana in the comments section.

"Gorgeous," Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi commented. "Beautiful," actor Manisha Koirala wrote. Later, Suhana's mother Gauri also shared the photographs from the shoot on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post as "PURE" with a heart emoticon.

Have a look:

A few days back, Suhana shared pictures of herself, dressed in a red saree, that was designed by Manish Malhotra. 

Suhana, who is 21-year-old, recently completed her studies in New York. Reportedly, she is now focussing on acting and might make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies'.

