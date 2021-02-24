Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SRIDEVI Sridevi's 3rd Death Anniversary: Photos of the iconic actress days before her untimely demise

People on February 24, 2018 cried with grief on the demise of Bollywoo icon Sridevi. Today happens to be her third death anniversary and her family including-- husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi are missing her. This is the reason why the 'Dhadak' actress on Instagram shared a handwritten note written by the late actress alongside a caption reading, "Miss u." The letter reads, "I love you my labbu. You are the best baby in the world." For those unversed, Sridevi died by accidental drowning in Dubai where she had gone to attend the wedding of Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala. Her last few posts on Instagram included pictures with her family in which she was looking her best in the ethnic outfits.

On Sridevi's 3rd death anniversary, let's revisit some of her beautiful pictures that were shared by Bollywood's 'Chandni' before her untimely death:

Coming back to Janhvi, her mother left her days before her Bollywood debut in Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter. The young girl is quite active on Instagram and keep on sharing throwback posts with her mother. Check them out here:

Not only Janhvi but even Khushi shared a beautiful throwback photo of Sridevi and husband Boney Kapoor.

Fans on Wednesday remembered the late actress on social media. Hashtag #Sridevi made its place on the top of Twitter trends today. Have a look: