Image Source : INSTAGRAM When Sridevi posed with family for Dabboo Ratnani's photoshoot, throwback pic goes viral

On February 24, 2018, Bollywood’s one of the most iconic actresses, Sridevi bid adieu to this world. Her untimely demise shocked the entire industry and left a void in the hearts of family, friends and fans. Often hailed as India's first female superstar, the Chandni actress was found unconscious in a bathtub filled with water at a hotel in Dubai due to “accidental drowning”. Now , a throwback picture of the late actress posing with husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, is winning hearts across the internet.

Fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani recenty shared the priceless throwback photo on Instagram where the evergreen actress Sridevi can be seen beaming in a red saree as she poses with Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi. Take a look:

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor penned an emotional post about the things she’s learned amid the lockdown. The Dhadak actress wrote that she has learned to appreciate the people in her life, and has realised how privileged she is. Janvhi also wrote that she values all the times her father stayed up waiting for her, and how she can still smell her mother, the late actor Sridevi, in her dressing room.

Jahnvi, on the occasion of mother’s day, had posted an adorable picture on Instagram. In the pic, Janhvi can be seen sitting in her mother’s lap as both smiles.

Sridevi's last film was MOM (2017), which was also backed by her husband Boney Kapoor, for which she was posthumously awarded the National Film Award for the Best Actress in 2018.

Sridevi acted in 300 films in a career spanning over 5 decades. Her last onscreen appearance was in the 2018 film Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The segment featuring Sridevi was shot before her death.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage