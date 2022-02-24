Janhvi Kapoor shares rare pic with Sridevi, says 'Hate that another year added to life without you'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi

February 24 marks Bollywood actress Sridevi's death anniversary. Commemorating the day, her daughter and actress Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to share a rare photo with her mom. Janhvi posted a childhood pic in which the mother-daughter duo can be seen sharing an adorable moment. In the caption, Janhvi mentioned how much she misses her mom and hopes to make her proud. She also mentioned that she is the driving force behind her achievements.

"I’ve still lived more years with you in my life than without. But I hate that another year has been added to a life without you. I hope we make you proud mumma, because that’s the only thing that keeps us going. Love you forever," she captioned the post on Instagram.

Likewise, Janhvi's sibling, Khushi Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo with their mom. However, Khushi chose not to write anything with it.

Sridevi died aged 54 on February 24, 2018, by drowning accidentally in a bathtub in a hotel in Dubai, where she went for a family wedding.

Sridevi tied the knot with producer Boney Kapoor in 1996 and the couple was blessed with daughters - Janhvi and Khushi. Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she started her career at the age of four in the devotional film "Thunaivan". Sridevi worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi movies. She was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Nagina', 'Sadma' and 'English Vinglish', among many more. For her great contribution to the country's art and cinema, she was honoured with the National Award and Padma Shri. Her last film was 'Mom', for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

Coming back to Janhvi, on the work front, the actress has a series of projects lined up. She will be next seen in Sidharth Sengupta's 'Good Luck Jerry' which is a remake of the Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila starring Nayanthara. She also has 'Dostana 2' in the pipeline. The film will also star debutante Lakshya.