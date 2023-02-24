Sridevi Death anniversary: Boney Kapoor shares 'first photo' with late actress, Janhvi pens emotional note

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE (Left to Right) Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sridevi and Janhvi Kapoor

Five years ago today, popular veteran Bollywood actress Sridevi passed away. She was in Dubai for the wedding of Mohit Marwah and a day after the celebrations, she died. It was said that the actress drowned in the bathtub of her room. However, many believed that it wasn't the truth. While it is still not clear to date how Sridevi died, her death left a big void in the hearts of her family as well as the fans. Her admirers still remember her popular characters and films and cherish her work in the film industry. On Thursday, Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor took to his social media to share the last picture of the late actress.

Sridevi can be seen posing along with Boney, their daughter Khushi and other relatives in the 'last picture'. While the veteran actress donned a pastel green and gold ethnic ensemble, her daughter Khushi sported a pastel peach lehenga. The producer wrote on the picture, "Last picture". A few hours later, Boney Kapoor also shared a memory of his 'first picture' with Sridevi from 1984.

Another picture shows Sridevi lovingly giving a kiss to Boney Kapoor as he flaunts a big smile at the camera.

On the other hand, Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor also penned an emotional note ahead of the late actress' death anniversary. She shared a beautiful picture with her mother and wrote, "I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hoping I’m making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do- it starts and ends with you."

Celebrities like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh, Karan Johar, Athiya Shetty, among others dropped red hearts on Janhvi's post.

Meanwhile, Sridevi worked in over 300 films. She was popular for films like Sadma, Chaalbaaz, Khuda Gawah, Nagina, Chandni, Judaai among others. She started her acting journey from Tamil movie and eventually made her way into Bollywood.

DON'T MISS

Sridevi Death Anniversary: Remembering the iconic actress with unseen photos

Janhvi Kapoor accidentally reveals about Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's 'secret wedding', watch video

Janhvi Kapoor refuses to do mom Sridevi's biopic, says 'mujhe rona....'

Latest Entertainment News