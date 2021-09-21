Sreesanth shares pictures with actor Vijay Sethupathi; fans wonder if two are collaborating for next film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SREESANTH Sreesanth shares pictures with actor Vijay Sethupathi; fans ask if the two are collaborating

Fast bowler and actor S Sreesanth feels honoured for having gotten a chance to learn from Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi. On Tuesday, Sreesanth took to his Instagram and penned a heartwarming post for Vijay. In the note, he described Vijay as "the man with a golden heart."

"@actorvijaysethupathi thanks a lot anna ..it's great honour knowing you and learning every moment with you..lots of love and respect to you... 'the man with a golden heart' "#grateful #love #humbled #movies #tamil #tamilnadu #life #shooting #family #smile," he wrote.

Sreesanth also posted a few pictures of him with Vijay.

After seeing the post, fans wondered whether the two will be seen acting together in some project.

"Are you two collaborating?" a social media user asked. "You both are outstanding," a fan commented.

Sreesanth, earlier this year in January, had marked his return to cricket after seven years. He was banned by the Board of Contol for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2013 for indulging in alleged spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). His lifetime ban was later reduced to seven years.

Also read: Ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale, Divyanka Tripathi gets shoutout from husband Vivek Dahiya

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi was recently seen with actress Taapsee Pannu in multi-lingual fantasy-comedy "Annabelle Sethupathi."Directed by Deepak Sundarrajan, the film marks the first collaboration between Sethupathi and the “Thappad” star. The film features Sethupathi, 43, as a 'romantic king' while Pannu will be seen in a dual role as a Queen and modern-day burglar. The film released on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.

-with ANI unputs