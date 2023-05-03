Sreenivas Bellamkonda dating Rashmika Mandanna? Chatrapathi Star breaks silence 'We bumped into…'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Rashmika Mandanna

Telugu star Sreenivas Bellamkonda finally broke his silence on the rumours that he and Rashmika Mandanna are dating. Not long ago, reports were doing the rounds on the internet that the duo was dating. The rumours sparked after they were spotted together at the Mumbai airport. Not only this, but reports also claimed that Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda have broken up. While the Pushpa actress remained mum, Sreenivas opened up on the matter.

While Rashmika is yet to address the rumours of the breakup, Sreenivas confirmed that he and Rashmika are not dating. In a chat show, the Chatrapathi actor also wondered how the rumours had even started surfacing and for what reasons. Speaking with Siddharth Kannan, the Telugu actor confessed, “I don’t know how it came, I think it’s absolutely baseless because we were just good friends and we actually bumped (into each other at the airport.) We both are from Hyderabad, and we keep coming to Mumbai so it’s almost like we keep bumping into each other so many times but it’s hardly once or twice they (paparazzi) have seen us coming out of the airport. That’s about it."

Talking about Rashmika, Sreenivas said that the former always brings a lot of energy whenever she is in a room. He called Rashmika a vibrant person and he feels that she should not lose this quality about her personality. Praising Rashmika, the actor said, “Always be that energetic, always bring that energy. Whenever she’s in a room, she brings a lot of energy. She’s such a vibrant person, I think she shouldn’t lose that."

What's next for Sreenivas and Rashmika

Sreenivas Bellamkonda will be seen in Chatrapati. Speaking about the film, Sreenivas said, “Chatrapathi is a special film to me in so many ways. VV Vinayak directed me in my Telugu debut and he is also the director of my Bollywood debut, which makes this collaboration even more significant. Chatrapathi ticks all the boxes of a commercial potboiler and we can’t wait to bring it to audiences.” The film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead. Directed by V.V. Vinayak, the movie is all set to hit the theatres on May 12.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Siddharth Malhotra. Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film premiered on Netflix on January 20. It marked her first film with Sidharth Malhotra. Now, the actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Animal', which stars Ranbir Kapoor. It is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. ALSO READ: 'National crush' Rashmika Mandanna reveals her favourite IPL cricketer & team

