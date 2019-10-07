Spot Shakti Kapoor in 55 year old picture, says Shraddha Kapoor

Monday, October 07, 2019
     
Actress Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a 55-year old picture of father Shakti Kapoor and asked everyone to find him.

New Delhi Published on: October 07, 2019 20:20 IST
Actress Shraddha Kapoor on Monday shared a throwback picture of her father and actor Shakti Kapoor on Instagram. Asking netizens to spot her father in the 55-year-old picture of his school days, Shraddha wrote: "Spot my dad! This was approximately 55 years ago! When he was the captain of his school cricket team - Salwan Public School, Delhi."

For those who could not recognize the actor in the picture, Shakti is seen standing fourth (R-L) in the topmost row. Have a look:

Spot my dad! This was approximately 55 years ago! When he was the captain of his school cricket team - Salwan Public School, Delhi ❤️ @shaktikapoor

On the film front, Shraddha has recently featured in "Saaho" and "Chhichhore". She will next be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the dance drama "Street Dancer 3D" and action thriller "Baaghi 3".

