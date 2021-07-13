Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANNVIJAY SINGHA Splitsvilla host Rannvijay Singha shares FIRST glimpse of his second child; see pic

TV host and actor Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka Singha have become proud parents for the second time. On Tuesday, Rannvijay shared the first glimpse of his son. Taking to Instagram, he posted a picture of him holding the little fingers of the newborn."Grateful #blessed #satnamwaheguru," he captioned the post.

Netizens showered the couple with their best wishes. "Congratulations," actor Anita Hassanandani commented. "Just. So. Much. Love", Nikhil Chinapa wrote. Varun Sood said, "my god." Shruti Sinha, Divya Aggarwal, Baseer Bob and others also dropped their good wishes in the comments section.

A day ago, Rannvijay announced the news of the baby boy's arrival in an interesting way. He had shared a picture of a small jersey with baby sneakers. He captioned the post with the prayers, “#satnamwaheguruੴ .”

The couple who has been married for six years already has a four-year-old daughter Kainaat.

Earlier this year in March, the couple announced their second pregnancy. Sharing a photo with his wife and daughter, Rannvijay wrote on Instagram, "Missing the three of you so much… #satnamwaheguru. @priankasingha @singhakainaat." The picture showed Rann and his daughter Kainaat having their hands resting on Prianka's baby bump as they all pose for a picture.

On the other hand, Prianka also shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "Daddy.. the 3 of us are missing you. @rannvijaysingha .. Can’t wait to see you soon! Satnam Waheguru." The video shows glimpses from the trio's vacations.

Rannvijay and Prianka met through common friends and fell in love. They got married in Kenya in 2014 in a small wedding ceremony. The actor had his wedding filmed and shared on YouTube. The duo welcomed their first child-- their daughter Kainaat in January 2017.

Talking about fatherhood, Rannvijay had earlier said, "My daughter brings out the best in me, and sometimes it actually surprises me to see this new version of myself. Kainaat has made me more responsible in a way. Every day, after finishing my work, I actually look forward to going home and spending time with her. I try taking up projects that will make her proud of me and also give me more time with her."

On the work front, Rannvijay Singh was recently seen in the Netflix series Mismatched alongside Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli.

-with ANI inputs