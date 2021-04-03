Special Ops 1.5 actor Aadil Khan keeps up with Mumbai heat, check out his steamy pictures

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AADILKHANITIS Special ops 1.5 actor Aadil Khan keeps up with Mumbai heat

The charming actor Aadil Khan made his big-screen debut in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's romantic drama movie "Shikara" where he played a significant role and was appreciated for his strong performance. Aadil khan started as a radio jockey Nasar Khan in 93.5 Red FM and then moved on to become an actor. He landed his second project soon after the big Bollywood debut. Khan will be making his digital debut with the web series "Special Ops 1.5".

Aadil Khan has impressed his fans with his performances and also keeps them entertained by being active on social media. He keeps posting hot pictures constantly on Instagram. Check out some of his steamy posts here-

Aadil Khan can be seen wearing sunglasses and chilling with his phone in the bathtub, flaunting his ripped physique and looking extremely hot. The actor seems to be setting up his hair for a selfie to capture his shaped and trimmed beard

The actor loves to workout and we can see his hard work pay off flaunting his abs and muscles which makes his fans go haywire.

Aadil khan definitely loves mirror selfies and never misses a chance to capture a good face.

The actor Aadil Khan looks handsome in this candid picture, spending some time in the balcony feeling close to nature.

On the work front, Aadil Khan will be soon seen in Neeraj Pandey's web series "Special Ops 1.5" alongside Aftab Shivdasani and Kay Kay Menon. The actor will be soon announcing more of his upcoming projects.