SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan thanks celebs, fans for joining mass prayer [VIDEO]

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to stay on a ventilator as his family, friends and well-wishers pray for his speedy recovery. On Thursday, fans and celebrities took part in the mass prayer meet for the actor. The 74-year old star singer was admitted to MGM Healthcare on August 5 after he tested positive for coronavirus. He suffered a setback on August 13, prompting doctors to put him on life support. While the nation continues to pray for him, his condition remains the same. Overwhelmed with the response, SP Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan thanked the celebrities and the fans for joining the mass prayer for the singer's speedy recovery.

Sharing a video, SP Charan said, "There has not been much development in my father’s health so far. So there’s not much to update about it. But as I said, we are keeping the hope and faith alive. We are confident that all the prayers that are being showered upon him and his family will help him recover as early as possible. I would also like to thank the film and music industry all over the country who are getting together for a mass prayer for my father. We as a family are grateful for this love and affection."

He added, "These prayers will not go waste. God is merciful, and he will heal appa. A big thank you from myself and my family."

South Indian megastar Rajinikanth on Thursday said: '...let us pray together for SPB's recovery from 6 to 6.05 pm." Also, veteran Tamil film director Bharathirajaa, who had appealed to people to observe a one-minute silent prayer at 6pm and then play a song sung by Balasubrahmanyam praying for his speedy recovery, urged television channels to join the prayer by broadcasting a song of the star singer at 6 pm. "My friend Padum Nila should recover and that is the idea behind the mass prayer," Bharathirajaa said.

Get well soon dear Balu sir pic.twitter.com/6Gxmo0tVgS — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) August 17, 2020

In early August, SP Balasubhramanyam shared a video on social media to inform his fans that he has tested positive for COVID19. He said, "Since 2-3 days I was having discomfort. Chest congestion which for a singer is nonsense. I also had phlegm formation, cold and fever. These three things. Otherwise, I didn’t have any problem. I did not want to take it easy so I went to the hospital to get myself checked. They said it is a mild case of corona. I was asked to stay home and self-quarantine."

He further said, "I am in good hands. And I have good health. Nobody has to worry about this. Please don't bother to call me to find out how I am. I'm perfectly alright excepting cold and fever. Even the fever has subsided. In two days, I will be discharged and I will be home. Thanks for the concern. Lots of people are calling me. I could not attend so many calls."

