SP Balasubrahmanyam birth anniversary: 10 things you may not have known about legendary singer

SP Balasubrahmanyam, the hugely influential singer whose work spanned more than 50 years, would have turned 75 this year. However, the legendary singer passed away at 74 on last year in September. Balasubrahmanyam had tested positive for coronavirus. Subsequently, his health deteriorated and he succumbed to the deadly virus. A singer par excellence, Balasubrahmanyam is immortalised with his iconic songs. Commemorating the legend, here's a list of 10 things you might not have known about SPB's career.

- SPB wanted to become an engineer and find a government job.

- The singer was not trained in classical music, although he did had an interest in learning musical instruments.

- SP Balasubrahmanyam is a Guinness record holder having sung nearly 40,000 songs in multiple languages.

- Not only a singer but he has also worked as a dubbing artist, turning into the on-screen voice of several superstars including actors like Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth.

- SP Balasubrahmanyam’s collaboration with Ilaiyaraaja in the ’80s cemented his place as the number one male playback singer in South India.

- He also won hearts when he came in front of the camera. SPB has been a part of several Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films in full-fledged roles and special appearances.

- Not many know that he dubbed for Oscar-winning actor Ben Kingsley in the Telugu-dubbed version of Gandhi.

- SPB is a National Film Award recipient. His first song in Hindi, Tere Mere Beech Mein, from K Balachander's Ek Duje Ke Liye (1981) won him the great honour.

- His associations with Salman Khan in films such as Maine Pyaar Kiya and Love became hugely popular. Some also recognised him as the voice of Salman's early films

- Balasubrahmanyam returned to Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express (2015). He sang the title track of the film.

