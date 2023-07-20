South Korean actor and singer Chung Lim passes away at 37

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM South Korean actor and singer Chung Lim

Singer and actor Chung Lim has passed away at the age of 37. According to the report, Chung Lim passed away after battling colon cancer for a long period of time.

Chung Lim was born in 1987, and pursued his passion for Korean dance, majoring in it at the Korea National University of Arts. His talents and charm soon graced the entertainment industry in 2004 when he made his debut in the beloved K-drama, I’m Sorry I Love You. He further made his presence solidified with various roles in Dream and a special appearance in Smile Mom.

In 2009, the year marked a new chapter in his life and career as he embarked on a musical journey, releasing his first EP album, STEP, and showcasing his prowess as a singer. His tall stature and dance skills earned him comparisons to the renowned artist Rain.

Recently, Chung Lim had been working as a sales representative for a motorcycle company. His innocent and endearing image had captured the hearts of many, leading some to affectionately refer to him as the male equivalent of actress Kim Tae Hee, during his debut days. The news of his passing shook the hearts of countless admirers, leading to an outpouring of grief online. Singer Jo Min Ah, a former member of the group Jewelry, shared her heartfelt tribute on her personal channel. She fondly remembered him as a bright and pure soul, with his innocent smile etched in her memory. The pain of his untimely departure weighed heavily on her, acknowledging the challenges he must have endured during his battle with colorectal cancer. She bid him farewell with a prayer for him to find eternal peace, free from pain.

Latest Entertainment News