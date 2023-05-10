South debut! Arjun Rampal joins forces with Nandamuri Balakrishna for NBK108, says 'super nervous'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUNRAMPAL South debut! Arjun Rampal joins forces with Nandamuri

Arjun Rampal is a well-known actor in the entertainment industry. He is well-known for his groundbreaking work in Hindi cinema. After creating a name for himself in Bollywood, the actor is now ready to put on a show in Tollywood. Rampal will make his Telugu debut in Nandamuri Balakrishna's NBK108.

On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram and shared the announcement video. The clip features a chat between the actor and NBK108 director Anil Ravipudi. Sharing the clip, he wrote, "It begins a new journey, onto a new territory, excited, nervous, ready to explore. There is a good feeling. Need all your support, love and blessings. Team #NBK108."

As soon as he shared the clip, fans flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Waiting for this one." Another user wrote, "Very excited for the film, congratulations." A third user wrote, "Finally South debut."

Rampal also shared a glimpse of his look in the film. His caption read, "It begins a new journey, onto a new territory, excited, nervous, ready to explore. There is a good feeling. Need all your support, love and blessings. Team #NBK108 #NandamuriBalakrishna #AnilRavipudi."

The film is expected to combine Balakrishna's mass appeal with Anil Ravipudi's commercial elements. This outstanding project in this unique mix is being created on a huge scale by Shine Screens' Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi.

Besides Rampal and Balakrishna, the movie features the happening actress Sreeleela playing a very crucial role, while Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the heroine opposite Balakrishna.

#NBK 108 will have leading craftsmen taking care of different crafts. S Thaman, who scored the music for Balakrishna's last two movies, is composing tunes for #NBK108. The collision of three forces, Balakrishna, Anil Ravipudi, and S Thaman, under the successful production of Shine Screens, is set to create history. C Ram Prasad will oversee cinematography, Tammi Raju is the editor, and Rajeevan will be the production designer. V Venkat will choreograph the action part in the movie.

