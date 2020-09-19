SOTY 2 actor Aditya Seal's father Ravi Seal dies due to COVID19

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYASEAL SOTY 2 actor Aditya Seal's father dies due to COVID19

Student Of The Year 2 actor Aditya Seal lost his father, producer Ravi Seal on Friday morning. The producer tested positive for COVID19 on September 6 and was hospitalised. On Friday morning (September 18), he succumbed to the disease. Ravi Seal has produced and acted in Garhwali films years ago. One of Aditya's friend told TOI that the entire family is devasted with the news and are at home now.

The friend said, "Ravi uncle tested COVID19 positive on September 6, and was admitted to a nursing home on September 8. After that, he was moved to a medical facility, specially meant for COVID19 treatment, in Andheri. However, Ravi uncle passed away in the morning on September 18, which has left the entire family devastated. Aditya completed all the formalities, and is home with the rest of his family, looking after everyone."

Earlier in June this year, Aditya had shared a picture with his father on the occasion of father Day. the picture showed the father-son duo sitting in, what looks like their balcony.

On the work front, Aditya Seal is gearing up for the release for his upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawaani also starring Kiara Advani. The film is touted to be a modern age love story based on the current trend of dating through online applications. The film will depict the story of Indoo Gupta, a feisty girl from Ghaziabad, whose left swipes and right swipes with dating app results in hilarious chaos.

Also, Aditya will next be seen in Anamika, a story that is a part of four films about forbidden love. It is directed by Priyadarshan. The four-story project is titled, Forbidden Love. It comprises four films -- "Diagnosis Of Love", "Rules Of The Game", "Anamika" and "Arranged Marriage".

Ali Fazal, Aahana Kumra, Patralekhaa, Omkar Kapoor, Anindita Bose, Pooja Kumar, Harsh Chhaya, Raima Sen, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rannvijaya Singh, and Vaibhav Tatwawadi, also feature in the cast, across the four films.

