Sophie Turner slams Evangeline Lilly for trivialising COVID-19

"Game Of Thrones" star Sophie Turner has slammed people like "The Ant-Man And The Wasp" star Evangeline Lilly, who are not taking the idea of social distancing seriously in the time of coronavirus outbreak.

"Stay inside, don't be f***ing stupid, even if you count your freedom over -- I don't know, what is it -- your health," Turner said during an Instagram Live video.

It seemed that Turner was referring to a controversial Instagram post that Lilly made a few days earlier, reports variety.com.

Lilly had said she values her freedom more than the safety measures such as isolation that have been suggested to fight the massice COVID-19 outbreak the world over, and also mentioned how she was taking her kids to gym camp.

Lilly had posted a photograph on Instagram saying she dropped her children off at a gymnastics camp and that "they all washed their hands before going in" and that "they are playing and laughing" She also added a hashtag saying "business as usual". The post received backlash with people urging her to stay home and practice social distance to lessen the spread of coronavirus.

"I don't give a F about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you, by doing this. So stay inside, guys. It's not cool and it's not big and it's not clever," Turner said.

In fact, Lilly had even gone on to say that the government has taken too much control and dismissed COVID-19 as a "respiratory flu".

Actress Vanessa Hudgens was also slammed for not taking coronavirus seriously.

"I'm sorry. It's a virus, I get it. I respect it," she had said, adding: "But at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it — like, yeah, people are gonna die. Which is terrible. But, like, inevitable?"

She later issued an apology for her comments.