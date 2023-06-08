Sooraj Pancholi to be a part of Bigg Boss? Here's what we know!

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SOORAJPANCHOLI Sooraj Pancholi to be a part of Bigg Boss?

Sooraj Pancholi, who had been accused of abetting the suicide of his then girlfriend Jiah Khan in 2013, has recently been acquitted of the charges relating to the suicide case after nearly a decade-long legal process. For those unfamiliar with the incident, Jiah Khan was discovered hanging in her Mumbai residence in 2013, which had a profound impact on the film industry. Now, Sooraj is trying to focus on work, and there have been recent speculations about his potential participation in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss. In a recent interview, he extensively discussed the speculations.

Speaking to the Times of India, Pancholi said, "I don’t know where that came from. I am certainly not doing Bigg Boss, even for the sake of Salman Sir whom I respect a lot. Reality shows, be it Bigg Boss or anything else, are not my cup of tea. It is not part of my nature to go on television and talk about myself. I am a very shy and private person. For the past ten years, my life was discussed publicly for no fault of mine. At least now I can value my own privacy."

He further went on to say, "To publish such a report at this stage of my career is not cool. I am now meeting prominent film producers. Four or five projects are being discussed. At least one or two of them will be finalized very shortly. Then I will make my announcement. But Bigg Boss? Thanks, but no thanks."

For the unversed, Jiah, who was best known for starring in Nishabd opposite Amitabh Bachchan, was found dead at her home in Mumbai on June 3, 2013. She was 25. Jiah Khan's mother Rabia Khan refuted the prosecution's case that this was a case of suicide and claimed that her daughter was killed. "I will fight till my last breath. He (Sooraj Pancholi) has been released on abetment but my daughter has been murdered. I will appeal further, I have submitted all the proofs to the agency but they did nothing."

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh and Pavail Gulati’s I Love You breaks away stereotypes of fairytale romance | VIDEO

Also Read: Not Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to star in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor & Yash. Fans React

Latest Entertainment News