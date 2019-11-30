Salman, Madhuri, Kartik Aaryan, Shahid & others attend Sooraj Barjatya's son reception (PHOTOS)

Veteran filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya hosted a lavish wedding reception of his son Devansh Barjatya on Friday night. Devansh Barjatya and Nandini tied the knot on 22nd November this year. Bollywood gathered under a roof to wish the newlywed couple. Sooraj Barjatya's close collaborators like Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Amrita Rao, Shahid Kapoor attended the reception party. Filmmakers such as Imtiaz Ali, Mahesh Bhatt, Aanand L Rai were also there.
Salman and Madhuri posed together with the Devansh and Nandini. It took us back to the days of Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! While Madhuri looked elegant in saree, Salman was spotted in his usual dapper look. Prem and Nisha even posed with their favourite director who gave them one of the biggest hits of their career.
Veteran actors such as Pankaj Kapoor, Hema Malini, Rekha, Supriya Pathak graced the wedding reception bash. Also present were Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Swara Bhasker and Tabu. Raveena Tandon arrived with her husband to wish the newlyweds.
Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur arrived in a pretty lehenga. Madhuri Dixit's husband Sriram Nene was also present at the party. Anil Kapoor looked dapper in all black. Popular actor Dilip Joshi arrived with his wife at the wedding reception.