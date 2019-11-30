Salman, Madhuri, Kartik Aaryan, Shahid & others attend Sooraj Barjatya's son reception (PHOTOS)

Bollywood celebrities arrive at Sooraj Barjatya's son's wedding reception

Veteran filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya hosted a lavish wedding reception of his son Devansh Barjatya on Friday night. Devansh Barjatya and Nandini tied the knot on 22nd November this year. Bollywood gathered under a roof to wish the newlywed couple. Sooraj Barjatya's close collaborators like Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Amrita Rao, Shahid Kapoor attended the reception party. Filmmakers such as Imtiaz Ali, Mahesh Bhatt, Aanand L Rai were also there.

Aanand L Rai also attended the wedding reception

Vivaah actress Amrita Rao also arrived

Madhuri and Salman pose with newlyweds

Mahesh Bhatt also arrived

Shahid Kapoor arrives in his stylish best

Subhash Ghai also arrived

Imtiaz Ali at wedding reception

Salman and Madhuri posed together with the Devansh and Nandini. It took us back to the days of Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! While Madhuri looked elegant in saree, Salman was spotted in his usual dapper look. Prem and Nisha even posed with their favourite director who gave them one of the biggest hits of their career.

And, The Barjatya Family

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Veteran actors such as Pankaj Kapoor, Hema Malini, Rekha, Supriya Pathak graced the wedding reception bash. Also present were Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Swara Bhasker and Tabu. Raveena Tandon arrived with her husband to wish the newlyweds.

Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapoor at Sooraj Barjatya's son's wedding reception

Hema Malini looked beautiful in saree

Abhishek Bachchan also arrived

Swara Bhasker arrived in ethnic avatar

Raveena Tandon poses with husband Anil Thadani

Tabu looked pretty in ethnic wear

Kartik Aaryan poses with fans

Kartik Aaryan poses for paps

Rekha at Sooraj Barjatya's son's wedding reception

Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur arrived in a pretty lehenga. Madhuri Dixit's husband Sriram Nene was also present at the party. Anil Kapoor looked dapper in all black. Popular actor Dilip Joshi arrived with his wife at the wedding reception.

Madhuri Dixit poses with husband

Iulia Vantur was also present

Madhuri Dixit looks gorgeous in a saree

Anil Kapoor at wedding reception