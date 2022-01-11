Sonu Sood wishes sister Malvika as she joins Congress with priceless throwback pictures

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SONU SOOD Sonu Sood wishes sister Malvika Sood as she joins Congress with priceless throwback pictures

After Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika joined the Punjab Congress ahead of assembly elections in the state, the actor shared best wishes for her younger sister. Sonu Sood dropped priceless pictures along a note along, which read "As my sister Malvika Sood embarks on her political journey, I wish her the best and can’t wait to see her flourish in this new chapter of her life. Good luck Malvika! My own work as an actor and humanitarian continues, without any political affiliations or distractions." Meanwhile, Malvika joined the party in presence of the Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The childhood picture of the siblings features Malvika in a white frock, tying a rakhi on Sonu Sood's wrist, while the other picture shows, the two, posing on a tractor.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood recently quit as Punjab's state icon as per the rules laid by the Election Commission. The actor was appointed as the state icon of Punjab in November last year. The decision to honour him came after he earned laurels for helping migrant workers reach hometowns amid the coronavirus pandemic. The EC withdrew the appointment of the actor on January 4, but gave no details.

Days later, speaking to Hindustan Times, Sood opened up about with withdrawal and reasoned why he chose to step down voluntarily. "For the past two years, I was doing my bit as the State Icon of Punjab, spreading the message on how important it is to vote, help the state rebuild. Now, since my sister from my family is contesting in the Punjab elections, I can’t be the icon," the actor said, adding, "It is not possible, or right. It was conveyed to me that I can no longer be sending a message that everyone has to come and vote because someone from my family is contesting. I think it is fine."

On the professional front, Sonu Sood has been roped in to star in action thriller 'Fateh' directed by Abhinandan Gupta. The film, touted to be inspired by real-life incidents, will see the actor pulling off high-octane action sequences in a cinematic universe. The film is expected to go on the floors in early 2022.

His list of upcoming films also includes, 'Prithviraj' with Akshay Kumar and Telugu movie 'Acharya'.