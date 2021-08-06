Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sonu Sood surprises Srinagar street hawker by turning up at his stall

Bollywood star Sonu Sood, who is Srinagar in connection with the revised film policy of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, surprised a street hawker by turning up at his stall and promoting his wares. Sood took to the streets of a flea market in Batmaloo in the city and started interacting with Shameem Khan, who has been selling shoes and slippers for over a decade. The 48-year-old actor, who has earned public appreciation for supporting migrant workers during the pandemic, inquired about the rates of the slippers and asked Khan to give him some discount.

Sood then urged his fans to visit Khan's stall.

"Whoever wants to buy shoes, come to Shameem bhai's stall and he will give you a discount if you take my name," the actor said in a video posted on his Instagram.

"Kitna discount doge? (how much discount would you offer?)," the actor asked, to which khan said, "20 per cent."

The actor recently has joined Special Olympics Bharat as its brand ambassador. At a virtual event attended by over 500 athletes, coaches, families, officials and volunteers, Sonu interacted with the Special Athletes responding to their queries while admiring and appreciating their sporting achievements.

The inaugural session introduced him to the #WalkForInclusion, an initiative of the Special Olympics Asia Pacific Region, demonstrated by the athletes, marking his entry into the Inclusion Revolution of the Special Olympics movement.

On the professional front, the actor will be seen in the Telugu film "Acharya" and Bollywood flicks "Prithviraj" and "Kisaan". Kisaan will be directed by E. Niwas and backed by screenwriter-director Raaj Shaandilyaa. Also, Sonu recently launched a book recounting his experience of helping migrant workers during the Covid lockdown. Titled "I Am No Messiah", the book is written in first person, revealing the emotional challenges the actor faced while extending help.

(With PTI Inputs)