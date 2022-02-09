Sonu Sood saves 19-year-old car accident victim on Punjab highway with his swift action

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONU_SOOD Sonu Sood helped a car accident victim on Punjab highway

Actor Sonu Sood's humanitarian acts during the COVID-19 pandemic have earned him huge praise. Recently, he helped an injured man on the streets, who was the victim of a road accident, reach a hospital in Punjab. Reportedly, he also got him treated there. This act of kindness is being hailed by the netizens.

Sood saved the life of a 19-year-old boy after the latter was involved in a serious road accident on Monday in Moga, Punjab. The accident took place at a flyover where Sonu was passing through at the time. The actor, upon seeing the state of the crashed car, stopped his vehicle, stepped out and rescued the boy. The victim was in an unconscious condition. It took some time to get the victim out of the car because the car had a central lock system. With Sood's sustained efforts, the boy was taken out and rushed to the nearest hospital.

In a video shared on Twitter, Sood is seen carrying the injured boy in his arms.

The boy received timely medical treatment at the hospital and is now doing fine. Earlier too, Sood worked to help the country fight Covid-19 during the hellfire of the second wave of the pandemic.

On the movies front, he will be seen in the upcoming film Prithviraj, opposite Akshay Kumar. He has also stepped in to replace Rannvijay Singha as the host on popular reality show Roadies in the 18th season. The shoot of Roadies Season 18 will begin in the second week of February in South Africa and the show will go on air in March on MTV.

He has been roped in to star in the action-thriller Fateh directed by Abhinandan Gupta. The film, touted to be inspired by real-life incidents, will see the actor pulling off high-octane action sequences in a cinematic universe. The film is expected to go on the floors in early 2022.

