Sonu Sood's appeal: Keep animals off the plates

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sonu Sood

Actor Sonu Sood has been roped in for a People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India ad that encourages meat-free eating habits. Sonu appears with a pair of chicks on his shoulder in the new campaign for PETA India. The actor said: "This Valentine's Day, I encourage everyone to show some love to chicks – and cows, buffaloes, goats, pigs, and fish. There's nothing more attractive than kindness, and we can all be kind to animals, our planet, and our bodies by keeping animals off our plates."

Sonu, who was named PETA India's Hottest Vegetarian in 2020, has appeared in a previous pro-vegetarian PETA India ad campaign, participated in the group's "Hug A Vegetarian Day" and supported a social media appeal to push McDonald's India to add a McVegan burger to its menu.

During the pandemic, he helped thousands of stranded migrant workers and students return to their homes, among other actions to help people in need.

He is part of a long list of celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor, Hema Malini, and R. Madhavan who have teamed up with PETA India to promote meat-free meals.

On work front, Sonu will next be seen in "Prithviraj" starring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and Manushi Chhillar, apart from a couple of films in the South. Sonu recently said, he has completed shooting his portions for the film and adds that the makers are eyeing a suitable date in 2021 to release the film, once the situation gets normal and the audience returns to theatres.