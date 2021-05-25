Sonu Sood requests fans to save milk for needy instead of pouring it on his portrait

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONU SOOD Sonu Sood

Actor Sonu Sood aquired a different fan base altogether for all his philanthropic work during the COVID 19 pandemic. The actor came to the front foot to help one all during the time of crisis. Last year, he helped migrants reach their home safely and helped in airlifting Indians from across the globe. This year, as COVID second wave aggravated, he stepped in to help people with medical aid.

Thanking the actor, his fans are showing different ways to express their gratitude. Recently, a video making rounds on the Internet showed people pouring milk on the actor's portrait. Responding to the video, Sood tweeted, "Humbled. Request everyone to save milk for someone needy."

The actor has been arranging oxygen concentrators and other necessary equipment for Covid patients as India battles the second wave of the pandemic. He also regularly communicates with netizens reaching out to him on Twitter and other platforms seeking oxygen and other necessities. He recently announced that he would be setting up a couple of oxygen plants in Andhra Pradesh in June.

"Very happy to announce that the first set of my oxygen plants will be set up at Kurnool Government Hospital and one at District Hospital, Atmakur, Nellore, AP in the month of June! This would be followed by setting more plants in the other needy states! Time to support rural India," Sonu Sood tweeted.

