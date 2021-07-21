Sonu Sood remembers his late mom on her birthday: This vacuum will remain same till I meet you

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONU SOOD Sonu Sood

Actor Sonu Sood on Wednesday took to social media to dedicate a heartfelt post for his late mother Saroj Sood. On his mother's birth anniversary, the actor shared some old photos of her along with an emotional caption. The actor shared he's thankful to his mom for giving him life lessons adding that the void created by her absence will always remain there.

Sood shared a series of black-and-white pictures of his mother from her younger days writing, “Happy birthday Maa I wish I could wish you personally every year with a hug & thank you for the lessons of life that you have taught me. I promise to give my best always & make you proud.”

The actor, who has been winning hearts with his philanthropic work amid the pandemic, added that no words can express how much he misses his mother. “These messages can never express how much I miss you. The vaccum that has been created in my life without you will always remain the same till I see you again. Stay happy where ever you are and keep guiding me always. Love u maa” he added.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in the Telugu film "Acharya" and Bollywood flicks "Prithviraj".and "Kisaan". Kisaan will be directed by E. Niwas and backed by screenwriter-director Raaj Shaandilyaa. Prithviraj, on the other hand,

Also, Sonu recently launched a book recounting his experience of helping migrant workers during the Covid lockdown. Titled "I Am No Messiah", the book is written in first person, revealing the emotional challenges the actor faced while extending help.