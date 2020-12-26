Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONU_SOOD Sonu Sood pays surprise visit to fan's roadside food stall in Hyderabad

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is lovingly called the messiah of the migrant workers. This year, with COVID19 pandemic disrupting the lives of the daily wage workers, the actor took it upon himself to help as many people in need and worked tirelessly for the same. He not only helped them but also treated them with kindness. On Friday, Sonu Sood surprised a fan by visiting his roadside food stall.

The 'Dabangg' star who is referred to as one of the most humble celebrities in Bollywood industries spoke to ANI and said, "I had seen the stall set up by Anil in Social media, I felt to personally taste the food at this stall. Today I got a chance to visit and I ate Egg Fried rice and Manchurian here." Anil, the stall owner was surprised to see Sood in real. He praised the star for the work he has been indulged in.

"I was really inspired by the social work and service done by Sonu Sood, that is the reason with that Inspiration I setup this Sonu Sood Fastfood Stall," he told ANI.

The actor who is known for his involvement in helping the needy through his free service foundation recently was honoured with a statue of him in a temple by a local citizen in Siddipet. Overwhelmed about the same, Sood said, "I thank people in Siddipet. I feel happy that people have shown so much love. I would definitely visit the village in Siddipet. I am a very common man, not a temple but love must be maintained by people."

Speaking about his autobiography book to be titled 'I am no Messiah', Sood told that the book will be all about the stories of inspiration and people whom he could successfully send back home during the pandemic.

Last week, Sonu Sood offered help to a delivery boy's family who died in a road accident. Delivery boy Satish Parasnath Gupta was hit by a speeding Mercedes car after which he was immediately rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital where he died during treatment. When Sonu came to know this, he contacted his family and promised to help them financially.