Sonu Sood on allegations of tax dues amounting to Rs 20 crores: 'I am a law-abiding citizen'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONU SOOD Sonu Sood on allegations of tax dues amounting to Rs 20 crores

The Income Tax Department recently conducted a search and seizure operation at various premises of actor Sonu Sood in Mumbai. During the course of the search, incriminating evidence pertaining to tax evasion has been found. The main modus operandi followed by the actor had been to route his unaccounted income in the form of bogus unsecured loans from many bogus entities. While the actor kept mum when the I-T officials raided his properties, now he rubbished the allegation saying he is a 'law-abiding citizen.'

Without mentioning anything about the raids or alleged tax evasions, the actor told Hindustan Times "Whatever the officials needed, we have given them all. And in future too, whatever documents they need, I will provide. I totally respect the system of our country, I am a law-abiding citizen and I will make sure anything that’ required from me, is provided even in the middle of the night."

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Sonu Sood shared a statement. The actor assured that every rupee in his foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy.

"You don't always have to tell your side of the story. Time will. I have pledged myself to the service of the people of India with all my strength and heart. Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy. In addition, on many occasions, I have encouraged brands to donate my endorsement fees for humanitarian causes too, which keeps us going.

I have been busy attending to a few guests hence was unable to be at your service, for the last 4 days. Here I am back again in all humility. At your humble service, for live. My journey continues," Sonu Sood said.

For the unversed, the Income Tax Department accused Bollywood actor Sonu Sood of financial irregularities worth over Rs 20 crore by way of unutilised charitable funds, bogus contracts and circular transactions with one of his partner companies, and diverting funds to evade taxes, officials said.