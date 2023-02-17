Sonu Sood on Aap Ki Adalat: Bollywood villain but real life hero opens up on Rajat Sharma's show

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sonu Sood on Aap Ki Adalat

Sonu Sood on Aap Ki Adalat: India TV Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma is here to bring popular and influential names of the country into his witness box for a poignant interrogation session. After controversial preacher and Bageshwar Dham chief priest Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda, Bollywood's Shehzada Kartik Aaryan, the 'messiah for many during COVID19' Sonu Sood will be seen in the 'witness box'.

Bollywood villian but a real life hero, Sonu Sood, who turned messiah for migrant workers, covid patients and others, is going to face difficult questions posed by Rajat Sharma in the fifth episode of Aap Ki Adalat which is scheduled to be aired on Saturday, February 18 at 10 pm. From talking about his image in the Bollywood to helping people during COVID pandemic, to his professional controversies, Sonu Sood will be bringing to the table his unfiltered personality.

Sonu Sood was hailed as a 'hero' on social media for the exemplary work he did in providing relief to hundreds of migrants amid the coronavirus crisis. The actor has provided food and necessities to the needy and also arranged special buses and flights to send stranded migrants home. However, he was recently called out by a section of social media users, who slammed and trolled him for being "irresponsible" for sitting by the door of a moving train.

