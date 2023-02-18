Sonu Sood on Aap Ki Adalat: Bollywood actor describes when Income Tax Department raided his house

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sonu Sood on Aap Ki Adalat

Sonu Sood on Aap Ki Adalat: During the COVID-19 outbreak, the Bollywood star turned into a savior for the populace. While the country praised him for his actions, the actor's home was raided by the Income Tax Department. Now, in the renowned show, Aap Ki Adalat, he is facing tough questions from India TV Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma. The actor has finally revealed what happened during the Income Tax Department raid on his residence.

Rajat Sharma quizzed Sood about the Income Tax 'surveys' carried out in September, 2021 for four days at his properties in Mumbai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jaipur, Delhi and Gurugram.

Sonu Sood claimed that no incriminating document was found. He said, "They (Income Tax men) came at 5.30-6.00 am. I welcomed them and told them they would get the best experience from me. They were surprised to find that none of the cupboards or drawers in my home had locks. Even the doors had no locks. We open the doors of the house in the morning for people to walk in. That was something they found amazing."

Rajat Sharma further probed Sood, saying that the report from the Department of Revenue of Central Board of Direct Taxes says bogus entries of tax evasion have been found in Sonu Sood's companies and cheques were issued in lieu of cash.

The actor said, "Even today, we are giving them each document. But like I said, with due respect to our very honourable persons, they have full right to check. We have submitted all the documents. Today I am sitting here in front of you. I think everything is in order. They did their work, I am doing my work."

Furthermore, Rajat Sharma pointed out that Sood's company received a Rs 12.5 lakh donation in 2020-21, which increased to Rs 20 crore between April and September of 2021.

Sonu Sood replied, "Out of that, nearly 80 per cent donation is from myself. The big brands for which I worked, I told them, please donate. I have all the documents to prove these. All these direct donations were for hospitals, colleges, Foundation, it came to nearly 80 per cent. This happened because of the trust people had in me. They knew if they donated it will go to the right place. I had cheques from hospitals like Apollo and Max lying with me in advance. We sent patients to these hospitals and used these cheques for payment. We do not have "Kuber's treasure (khazaana)" that will run for a lifetime. My effort is only to link maximum number of people...I can only say the money I earned from nearly 100 films in different languages in the last 20 years, amounts to hardly 1 per cent of all these donations. It's an amazing world (Yeh kamaal ki duniya hai, Sir)".

