Sonu Sood offers scholarship to underprivileged students in his late mother Saroj Sood's name

Actor Sonu Sood has been in the headlines during the COVID19 lockdown for reaching out to millions of migrants workers and other daily wage workers to extend his help in whatever way they required. The actor has been helping the needy with books, equipment and other things as well from the last couple of days. Now, the 'messiah' of the people has started another initiative to help the. Sonu Sood has announced that he will be offering scholarships to the underprivileged students in various courses in the name of his late mother Saroj Sood.

Talking to TOI, Sonu Sood said, "During the past few months, I have seen how the underprivileged struggled to pay for their children’s education. While some did not have phones to attend online classes, others did not have money to pay the fees. So, I have tied up with universities across the country to offer scholarships under the name of my mother, Professor Saroj Sood. She used to teach in Moga (Punjab), free of cost. She had told me to take her work ahead, and I feel that this is the right time."

He added, "Students coming from families whose annual income is less than Rs 2 lakh can apply for this scholarship. The only condition is that their academic record should be good. All their expenses — course fees, hostel accommodation and food — everything will be taken care of by us."

According to the reports, the scholarship will be available to students in Medicine, Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Automation, Cybersecurity, Data Science, Fashion, Journalism and Business Studies, among other courses.

ज़रूरतमंद की ज़रूरत और उसके भीतर का फाँसला सिर्फ़ आपके हाथ बढ़ाने तक का है।

किसका इन्तज़ार कर रहें हैं ? — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 11, 2020

Earlier on Teacher's Day, Sonu Sood dedicated a post for his mother and worte, "I am walking on the path shown by you mother. The destination is far away but will surely be found.Happy teacher’s day my teacher...Prof. Saroj sood."

Earlier, talking about working for the migrant workers, Sonu Sood said, "The past three and half months have been a kind of a life-changing experience for me, living with the migrants for 16 to 18 hours a day and sharing their pain. When I go to see them off as they begin their journey back home, my heart is filled with joy and relief. Seeing the smiles on their faces, the tears of happiness in their eyes has been the most special experience of my life, and I pledged that I'll keep on working to send them back to their homes until the last migrant reaches his village, to his loved ones."

