Sonu Sood mortgages 8 properties to raise Rs 10 cr for needy people: report

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been in the headlines for his support and help to the needy since the beginning of the COVID pandemic. He was one of the first few who came forward and help the migrant workers in reaching home and gave food and necessary essentials to the people. Even though the lockdown is over, the actor continues to help those in need in every way. Reportedly, Sonu Sood has mortgaged eight properties in Mumbai to raise Rs 10 crore to help those in need. A report in moneycontrol claims that the actor signed the agreement on September 15 and was registered on November 24.

The report quoted Ritesh Mehta, Senior Director & Head – West India, Residential Services, JLL India said, "Such a philanthropic gesture is unheard of. While these premium properties will continue to be owned by the actor and his wife and would continue to receive a monthly rental, they may have to pay interest and principal against the Rs 10 crore loan."

Sonu Sood has been working tirelessly for the needy people since April. He arranged buses, airplanes and other means of transport for migrant workers and also reached out to support the health workers and COVID warriors.

On a related note, Sonu Sood has been named the number one Asian celebrity on the planet for 2020. Sonu topped the 50 Asian Celebrities In The World list, published by the UK-based Eastern Eye newspaper. The actor has been honoured for his philanthropic activities during the Covid-induced lockdown, especially helping migrant workers reach their hometowns.

Talking about the same, Sonu Sood shared: "Thank you, Eastern Eye, for recognising my efforts. As the pandemic broke, I realised it was my duty to help my countrymen, it was an instinct that came from within. Eventually, this was something I came to Mumbai for, it was my responsibility as an Indian which I did and I won't stop till my last breath."

Other Indian personalities from the world of cinema, music and fashion who feature in the list this year include Armaan Malik at fifth position, Priyanka Chopra at sixth, Telugu superstar Prabhas at seventh, Ayushmann Khurrana (11), Diljit Dosanjh (14), Shehnaaz Gill (16), Amitabh Bachchan (20), Pankaj Tripathi (23), Asim Riaz (25), designer Masaba Gupta (32), comedian Saloni Gaur (36), Dhvani Bhanushali (42), Helly Shah (47) and Anoushka Shankar (50).

