Sonu Sood helps Harbhajan Singh by arranging Remdesivir injection for Covid patient in Karnataka

Since last year, Sonu Sood has been working relentlessly to help people amid the Covid crisis. He and his team have been providing medical supplies, food and financial aid to those in need. On Wednesday, the actor extended his helping hand to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner, Harbhajan Singh. The cricketer shared a tweet seeking help for arranging one Remdesiver injection syringe for a COVID-19-positive patient in Karnataka.

Reacting to the tweet, Sonu Sood assured that he will get it delivered. He said, "Bhaji...Will be delivered." Thanking Sonu, Harbhajan tweeted, "Thank you my brother..may god bless you with more strength."

A few days ago, Sonu Sood had helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Suresh Raina by arranging an oxygen cylinder for his family member. The actor has been working tirelessly for the people. Celebrities like Vir Das and Rakhi Sawant have even suggested his name for the next Prime Minister. During his interaction with the paparazzi, Sonu Sood reacted to the same and said, "Hum aam insaan ache hain bhai, aam insaan better hain (I’m better off as a common man)."

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood is trying to prepare the country for the third wave of the pandemic. The actor is bringing oxygen plants from France and other nations for installing at varied places in India. The actor is planning to install at least four of the oxygen plants in the worst-hit COVID-19 states of India, including Delhi and Maharashtra.

"We are bringing in oxygen plants for the people in need. We have seen a lot of people suffering because of the unavailability of oxygen cylinders. We have got it now, and are already giving it to people. However, these oxygen plants will not only supply to entire hospitals but will also get these oxygen cylinders filled up, which will solve a major problem of the people suffering from Covid-19," Sonu said.