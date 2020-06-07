Sonu Sood gives relationship advice to fighting couple, fans in awe of Dabangg actor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONU SOOD Sonu Sood gives relationship advice to fighting couple, 'Awesome Sonu Sir', say fans

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has earned praises for sending migrant workers home amid the coronavirus lockdown and for other relief work, has been trending on the internet today for a sweet gesture. It so happened that a fan approached Sonu Sood via Twitter asking him to send him to his hometown in Haryana as he was stuck in Assam. The user also mentioned that he has been having a lot of fights with his wife and, they are on the verge of getting a divorce. "SonuSood dear sir I m in Assam Guwhati Want to go haryana rewari my own town no work after lockdown suffering with so many issue even fighting with wife now both decide to take divorce pls mange and send me from Guwhati to Delhi I would be thankful for whole life," the user said.

The Dabangg actor replied to him and said, "Hey.. pls don’t fight Don’t let the tough times affect this precious bond. I promise to take u both out for dinner and will speak to you Tom on a video call too. But only if u promise to stay together.”

Hey.. pls don’t fight🙏 Don’t let the tough times affect this precious bond. I promise to take u both out for dinner and will speak to you Tom on a video call too. But only if u promise to stay together ❤️❣️ https://t.co/UgjPD1wLrI — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 6, 2020

Right from the Cyclone Nisarga meme featuring the actor to a woman naming her newborn Sonu Sood Srivastava, the internet is absolutely in love with Sonu Sood. And, now as he turned relationship advisor the fighting couple, fans couldn't help but laud his sweet gesture. Sonu Sood's heartfelt response has garnered over 9.6k likes.

"God bless you Sonu. I cannot believe what you are doing. Keep up the good work, " wrote a user. Another fan tweeted, "SonuSood bhai i am not a big fan of bollywood stars but i have become a fan of you in real life...bhai ghar to pahuncha raha hain aur ghar bhi bacha raha hain...im a fan of yours now for my lifetime..may god bless you with all the happiness in the world".

Sonu Sood, in an earlier interview, talked about how he felt for the migrant labourers and, needed to put his thoughts into actions. "I feel it is my duty to help the migrants, the heartbeats of our country. We have seen migrants walking on the highways with their families and kids. We just can't sit in the AC and tweet and show our concern till we don't go on the roads, till we don't become one of them. Otherwise they will not have the trust that there is someone standing there for them. So I have been coordinating for their travels, for permissions from different states," Sonu Sood had told IANS.

