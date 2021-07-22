Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sonu Sood, Farah Khan come together for a new song after 2014's film 'Happy New Year'

After entertaining the audience with the 2014 Bollywood film 'Happy New Year', actor Sonu Sood and choreographer Farah Khan have once again teamed up to work on a new song. Reportedly, the song is touted as one of the lavish tracks of the year. Also, Sonu will essay the role of a farmer-turned-cop in the song.

"This song will be something very different from anything that I've ever shot before. It's always wonderful to work with Farah," Sonu, who will feature in the music video, said in a statement.

Farah Khan has choreographed the song, which was shot in Punjab a few days ago.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood has been winning hearts with his philanthropic activities. The actor has been busy helping the needy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The actor recently had set up first oxygen plant in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. After the plant was set up, several people of Nellore thanked the star for his kind gesture with thunderous applause.

Taking to Instagram, Sonu shared a video showing how the truck carrying the oxygen plant was greeted with loud cheers, patriotic slogans, and hearty celebrations by the people of Nellore.

He also expressed happiness on the same. "I am happy that the first oxygen plant has been installed at a government hospital in Nellore. A huge thanks to the local people and the doctors there for helping us out in this. This is just the start of the oxygen plant installation drive. Many more are to come. They will get set up across many states in the country. Stay positive. Jai Hind," Sonu said.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in the Telugu film "Acharya" and Bollywood flicks "Prithviraj".and "Kisaan". Kisaan will be directed by E. Niwas and backed by screenwriter-director Raaj Shaandilyaa. Prithviraj, on the other hand.

Also, Sonu recently launched a book recounting his experience of helping migrant workers during the Covid lockdown. Titled "I Am No Messiah", the book is written in first person, revealing the emotional challenges the actor faced while extending help.

-with ANI inputs