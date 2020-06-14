Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONUSOOOD Sonu Sood comes to rescue of Munna Bhai actor Surendra Rajan, assures to send him back to hometown Satna

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been receiving praises from everywhere ever since he decided to send several thousand stranded migrant workers to their homes from different parts of the country. Day after day, we are hearing about how how the 'real life hero' has been arranging buses and flights for these stranded workers. Yet again, his gesture will win your hearts as he has promised to help send his R... Rajkumar co-star Surendra Rajan back to his hometown in Satna. Rajan, widely known for his role in Sanjay Dutt's film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S was stranded in Mumbai after the lockdown where he came to shoot a web series. The latest report suggests that when Sonu came to know about his problem, he immediately offered his help and assured him that he would do that before June 18.

Surendra Rajan told Navbharat Times, "Sonu Sood’s work is amazing and I am surprised that a man is working like this. One cannot do this unless he has a tremendous will to help people from within. He is doing extraordinary work and people like Sonu Sood are rare." Further, the actor spoke about how he ran out of his money and was unable to pay his rent. Talking about seeking help from Sanjay Dutt he said, "I could have asked him for help but I did not want to rely on anyone. One of my disciples paid Rs 45,000 for three months. I also got help from the RSS as they gave me ration."

Coming back to Sonu Sood, he has also decided to offer his help to another group of 130 stranded migrant workers from Bihar. With the country being in lockdown, this has taken a toll on daily wage workers. Thanks to Sonu, that people are reaching out to him for his help through various sources, social media being one of them. Another representative of a group sought for his help on Friday and wrote, "Sir we have 130 migrants wanting to travel to darbhanga bihar in a very desperate times stuck in virar. Can you please help them. They have already filled the forms to no avail. Contact no : 9967256780 Please take it as sos."

Replying to the group, he gave a favourable response and tweeted, "Let’s get our brothers from Bihar home." Have a look at his response here:

चलो हमारे 130 बिहारी भाइयों को बिहार छोड़ कर आते है। लिट्टी चोखा खाने का समय आ ही गया। चलो फिर। 👍 https://t.co/YdUAAQ8lqK — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 12, 2020

Inspired by Sonu Sood's ghar bhejo initiative, a song titled 'Meri Maa' has been created as a tribute for the actor by Rahul Jain and Vandana Khandelwal. The song symbolises how all the mothers are waiting to reunite with their children. Take a sneak peek into the song here:

As per a PTI report, Sonu estimates that he has helped 18,000-20,000 workers to go back to their homes, which includes flights for the migrants of Assam, Odisha and Uttarakhand. He bid adieu to 2000 people at Borivali station, Mumbai, and also distributed essentials to them before they headed to Uttar Pradesh. Watch the recent video of Sonu bidding goodbye to the people at Borivali station below:

Real-life hero #SonuSood bids goodbye to 2000 migrants heading to their homes in UP.@SonuSood pic.twitter.com/SBGyw7pR6q — IndiaTV ShowBiz (@IndiaTVShowbiz) June 12, 2020

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage