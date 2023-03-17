Sonu Sood BREAKS silence on Hindi cinema trolling and boycott trend: 'Log zyada sensitive...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood has been in the movies for almost two decades. He started his career in the late 90s, but rose to fame with films like 'Jodhaa Akbar', 'Dabangg', 'Shootout at Wadala' to name a few. Apart from Hindi, he has also acted in Telegu, Tamil films. Being an outsider to the Hindi film industry, Sonu Sood has made a name on his own. Also, the actor an important highlight during the lockdown when he turned messiah for migrant labours. He was all over the news as he received accolades for being the helping hand of the people during tough times.

Now, the actor spoke in length about the boycott trend that has been plaguing the Hindi film industry for a while. When asked about 'wrong portrayal of Hindus' in movies, Sonu told ANI “people are more sensitive”.

He said, "Mujhe lagta hai ki log zyada sensitive ho gaye hain ya ban rahe hain toh voh ek chakkar hai. Jo boycott karte hain films ko… I don’t know ki kitna wise hai ya kitna genuine hai ya aap kitna usko mean karte hain. Bina dekhe film ko agar aap bolte hain ki isko boycott kiya jaye, this is also not fair (People have become extra sensitive these days and some of them are putting up an act - it is not fair if you are boycotting a movie without even seeing it)."

Directors and writers who make films, think they are making a 'Sholay'. Whether the film is up to the mark or not, will be decided only after the movie is seen. So I feel this ban culture should not stop ones from expressing what they want to say."

The actor even said that it is fine to reject a movie and say that it is not good, but one should at least give a chance to the same and not blindly follow any trend. "Aap picture ko reject kar sakte hain ki picture achi nahi bani par bina dekhe picture pe opinion pass karna, mujhe lagta hai voh thoda sa sahi nahi hai. Mauka zaroor dena chahiye ke tu apni kahani toh bata, hum batayenge ki iss kahani ko sunna hai ya nahi sunna."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu Sood will be seen in the action thriller film 'Fateh', which will go on floors in 2023. Directed by Vaibhav Mishra, the film will be shot at various locations across Delhi and Punjab.

